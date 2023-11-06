It is just 5 days to the 2023 Kogi state gubernatorial election; one of the three off-cycle polls that will be held before the end of the year

The three top parties in the election are believed to be the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Social Democratic Party (SDP)

Speaking ahead of the high-anticipated election, a cleric, Prophet Godwin Ikuru, dashed the SDP candidate's hopes

Lokoja, Kogi state - The Founder of the Jehovah's Eye Salvation Ministry, Prophet Godwin Ikuru, has ruled out the possibility of the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Murtala Ajaka, winning the coming Kogi state governorship election.

Prophet Ikuru said although Ajaka is perhaps the most popular contestant, he has no "spiritual clearance".

Kogi: "Murtala Ajaka won't win", Prophet Ikuru

The cleric projected that Ajaka 'might become another Peter Obi'.

Legit.ng reports that Obi is Nigeria's third-placed presidential candidate, who had considerable support during the February election.

Prophet Ikuru said:

“The way of the spirits is so sensitive that God controls the spirit.

“There is this candidate, Ajaka. He has the crowd; people follow him physically. But he has not had a clearance in the realm of the spirit. But they are following him just like Peter Obi.

“I am not a pastor, I am not a Bishop, I am not a pope, I am a prophet of God. The words of God are not for children, they are for elders.

“The crowd is pumping after (sic) Muri Ajaka, but would he win? No. He has physical clearance, but not spiritual clearance.”

Kogi election: Ikuru speaks on "candidate God chose”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Ikuru said Ahmed Ododo, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi state is God’s choice.

Making a prediction ahead of the off-cycle poll, Prophet Ikuru tipped Ododo for victory.

