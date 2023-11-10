Lokoja, Kogi state - The political terrain in Nigeria has no special treatment for females as such it takes a bold and courageous woman to delve into politics.

One woman, who is certainly not afraid to rub shoulders with her male counterparts in politics is Hon. Fatima Taiye Suleiman.

Fatima Taiye Suleiman: Fashion designer, other facts about only female governorship candidate in Kogi

The experienced politician was the only female governorship candidate, representing Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), in the November 11 election in Kogi state.

Suleiman is an interesting personality and these are facts to know about her.

She is an indigene of Okene town in Okene local government area in Kogi Central Senatorial District just like the incumbent governor, Yahaya Bello

Fashion designer

The experienced politician, who was born in Kwara state is a popular fashion designer based in Lokoja, the state capital.

Former PDP member

Suliman was a former member of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and worked for the emergence of Senator Dino Melaye in Kogi West in 2015.

Experience Politician

She disclosed that the Chairman of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dan Nwanyanwu, personally called her to contest for the governorship election.

She contested for the Senatorial election in the February 25, 2023 general election.

Power rotation

Suleiman said she is in support of power rotation but sees nothing wrong in the ruling party, the All Progressives Party (APC) presenting a candidate from the same senatorial zone as the incumbent governor.

Dumped ZLP for APC

Suleiman has dumped her party, ZLP for the APC candidate, Usman Ahmed Ododo.

Five political parties decided the auspices of the United Progressive Political Parties (UPPP).

The parties that endorsed Ododo are, the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Action People’s Party (APP), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), National Rescue Movement (NRM), and Because Of Our Tomorrow (BOOT) party.

“He has the quality to continue the good work of His Excellency Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello. I have looked at other candidates contesting, and none of them can match this man. We shouldn’t deceive ourselves. This election is already a work over for APC. It is only APC and no other party."

