Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, His Royal Majesty, Dr Ado Ibrahim, in Okene, Kogi state

The lawmaker expressed her deep respect for the late monarch, describing him as a great pillar of support during her electioneering struggle

Despite being denied access to the palace, she spoke to sympathizers outside and emphasised the need for unity and the fight for justice and progress in Kogi Central and the entire state

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 9 years of experience covering political campaigns and elections

Okene, Kogi state - Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the lawmaker representing Kogi Central, on Saturday, November 4, paid a condolence visit to the family of late Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, His Royal Majesty, Dr Ado Ibrahim.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to Legit.ng by the lawmaker's media aide, Arogbonlo Israel.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on Saturday, November 4, paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr Ado Ibrahim. Photo credit: Arogbonlo Israel

Source: UGC

Addressing sympathisers outside the Palace, in Okene, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan noted that the late Ohinoyi was a greater lover of Ebiraland.

Ohinoyi Ibrahim was a great pillar to me - Akpoti-Uduaghan

Speaking further, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, who was recently sworn in at the National Assembly after months of legal battle, described the late monarch as her great pillar of support.

"Our father, His Royal Majesty, the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Alh Ado Ibrahim, was a great pillar to me and for that, we are here to pay our last respect and appreciate him for being a great support to our electioneering struggle and its success today. May his soul rest in peace," the senator said.

She also extended her gratitude to the people of Ebiraland for their massive support during the electioneering period that saw her emergence as Kogi Central Senator.

Akpoti-Uduaghan denied access to the palace

It was gathered that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, who has been in a long-running political battle with Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state, was denied access to the palace during the condolence visit.

The lawmaker said denying her access to the palace is not just a personal affront but a symbol of the larger challenges in the state.

Her full speech reads:

"Good evening, esteemed indigenes of Kogi Central. I stand before you today, not within the walls of the palace but outside its gates. I have been denied access, but that will not deter me from joining you all to pay last respect to our late king.

"The denial of access to the palace is not just a personal affront, but a symbol of the larger challenges we face… freedom from intimidation and respect for humanity. It is a reflection of a system that seeks to silence those who dare to speak up who dare to challenge the status quo.

"The sight of you all before me is awe-inspiring. The sheer number of people gathered here is a testament to the power of unity and the strength of our voices. It is overwhelming, and it is intimidating, but it is also a reminder that I wasn’t alone in our fight for justice and progress.

"I am Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, and I have dedicated my life to serving the people of Kogi Central and the entire Kogi state, I have fought tirelessly for the rights and well-being of our community as an ordinary citizen, and I will continue to do so, regardless of the obstacles placed in my path now as your senator.

"Furthermore, we as Ebira people will strive to uphold the visionary principles and community developmental goals our late father HRM envisioned for Ebiraland.

"However, while we call for and promote peace, we shall not shy away from demanding accountability from our government. The fight for economic development and social justice is a far cry from being achieved….but it’s possible.

"So, let us march forward, united in our purpose, and unwavering in our determination. Let us show the world that the power of the people cannot be denied. Together, we will create a brighter tomorrow for Kogi Central, Kogi state and Nigeria at large.

"Thank you for your unwavering support."

Akpoti-Uduaghan narrates how Bello allegedly plotted to kill her

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan made a serious allegation against Governor Bello.

She alleged that the Kogi state governor plotted to kill her during the 2023 senatorial election.

The lawmaker made the allegation on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, October 31.

Source: Legit.ng