The build-up to the Kogi State gubernatorial election has begun to attract intrigues and controversies

Comrade Usman Okai Austin, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has levelled a serious allegation against the incumbent, Governor Yahaya Bello

Governor Bello was accused of plotting to book all the hotel rooms in Lokoja, the state capital, which has raised suspicions of electoral rigging

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil society, courts and metro

Lokoja, Kogi - A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Comrade Usman Okai Austin, has raised the alarm on an alleged plot by Governor Yahaya Bello to rig the Kogi State governorship polls.

In a press conference held on Thursday, November 2, Austin disclosed that they are reliable information that Governor Bello has reserved the entire hotels in the State capital, Lokoja, in preparation for the upcoming gubernatorial election.

The Kogi State gubernatorial poll is slated for Saturday, November 11. Photo Credit: Alhaji Yahaya Bello

He said:

"The Kogi government has initiated moves to secure all hotel rooms in the state from Saturday, November 4, to Sunday, November 12.

"The decision has stirred concerns over the fairness and transparency of the electoral process, leading many to question the government's intentions."

Solidarity calls against Gov Bello's alleged rigging plot

He issued a strong caution to hotel proprietors in Kogi State, advising them to refuse Governor Yahaya Bello's alleged intentions to reserve all hotel accommodations.

He pointed out that the Kogi State government's plan to reserve all hotel rooms from Saturday, November 4, to Sunday, November 12, has sparked considerable concern among the residents.

Austin said:

"The citizens of Kogi State stand united in their resolve to blacklist any hotel owners who agree to this request, which is seen as an affront to democracy and an attempt to manipulate the electoral process.

"Many individuals are set to visit the state, and the government cannot reserve entire hotels for unidentified guests.

"The citizens will boycott any hotel owners who accept this unreasonable and unacceptable request."

Kogi senator-elect Natasha narrates how Gov Bello allegedly plotted to kill her

Similarly, Governor Bello has been accused of plotting to kill the Senator-elect of Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Natasha alleged that Governor Bello sent his henchmen adorned in APC shirts to shoot at her vehicle.

Akpoti-Uduaghan said she has the video evidence of the incident, adding that the returning officer for the Okehi local government led her attackers.

