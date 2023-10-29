Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering current affairs in Nigeria

Ebira, Kogi state - The Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Alhaji Abdulrahman Ado Ibrahim transited to the great beyond on Sunday, October 29.

Ohinoyi of Ebiraland is a first-class monarch in Nigeria.

The Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Alhaji Abdulrahman Ado Ibrahim, is dead. Photo credit: @a_rufai_jr

The late monarch had been on the throne since June 1997.

In this report, Legit.ng writes on the things you need to know about Late Ado Ibrahim.

1) Fourth independent Ebira king

Ado Ibrahim was the fourth traditional ruler and Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

He was a son of the second Attah (now "Ohinoyi") of Ebiraland, Ibrahim Onoruoiza, of the Omadivi clan, who reigned from 1917 to 1954.

Late Ado Ibrahim occupied the seat for 26 years.

2) London School of Economics, Harvard School alumnus

Ado Ibrahim acquired a bachelor's degree in Economics from the London School of Economics, United Kingdom (UK).

He also has a master's degree from Harvard Business School, United States (US), which he obtained in 1959.

3) Former Lagos-based entrepreneur

Following the death of Ohinoyi Sanni Omolori of the Oziada clan in 1997, Ado Ibrahim who was an entrepreneur based in Lagos southwest Nigeria, rose to occupy the coveted position.

He ascended the throne as the fourth independent traditional ruler of Ebiraland on June 2, 1997.

4) Palace among the most beautiful in West Africa

Ibrahim constructed the Azad Palace, named after one of his sons. The palace is said to be among the most beautiful in West Africa.

It serves as a political, historical, traditional, and religious powerhouse for the Ibira people.

5) Dad of presidential candidate

One of Late Alhaji Ado Ibrahim's children, Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim, was the presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the 2023 elections in Nigeria.

Prince Malik ran unsuccessfully for president.

President Tinubu mourns Ohinoyi of Ebiraland

President Bola Tinubu condoled the government and people of Kogi on the passing of the revered traditional ruler.

Tinubu, in a statement by his Special Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said the death of the Ohinoyi was a painful loss.

The president described the late traditional ruler as peace-loving, affable, and cerebral.

Ohinoyi of Ebiraland: Atiku saddened

In a similar vein, Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, said he is saddened by the news of Ohinoyi's passing.

Atiku said via X (formerly Twitter):

"I am saddened by the news of the passing of the Ohinoyi of Ebira land, Dr. Ado Ibrahim in the early hours of today.

"It is even more saddening that the paramount ruler of Ebira land, a custodian of our traditional norms and an inspiration to his people left us at this period of national crisis when his services are needed the most.

"I, on behalf of my family, commiserate with the people of Ebira land and the government and people of Kogi State over this loss.

"I pray that Allah, the benevolent and the merciful, will forgive his sins and grant him eternal rest in paradise."

As of the time of this report, the governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, is yet to react to the Ohinoyi's exit.

