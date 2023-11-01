Global site navigation

Kogi Senator-Elect Natasha Narrates How Bello Allegedly Plotted To Kill Her
Politics

Kogi Senator-Elect Natasha Narrates How Bello Allegedly Plotted To Kill Her

by  Adekunle Dada
  • Governor Yahaya Bello has been accused of plotting to kill Senator-Elect of Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan
  • Natasha alleged that Governor Bello sent his henchmen adorned in APC shirts to shoot at her vehicle
  • Akpoti-Uduaghan said she has the video evidence of the incident, adding that her attackers were led by the returning officer for the Okehi local government

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

The Senator-Elect of Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has made a serious allegation against Governor Yahaya Bello.

Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged that Bello plotted to kill her during the 2023 senatorial election.

Bello plotted to kill me, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan alleges
Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan accuses Bello of plotting to kill her Photo Credits: Natasha H Akpoti (Uduaghan)/ Yahaya Bello
Source: Facebook

She made the allegation on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, October 31.

“I heard guns; I had his henchmen shoot at my vehicle; I have video evidence of that.”
“It was the immediate past; they were adorned in APC shirts and one of them was Amoka; he was actually the returning officer for Okehi local government. He led the group of ten men to shoot at me; I have the video captured in that.”

She stated further that Bello allegedly dug gullies, and cut five roads to prevent seamless progress of the election and to probably endanger her life

Akpoti-Uduaghan said:

“It was a day to the election but thank God we had the payloaders and I went all night; we had to cover the gullies so that the election could take place.”

Appeal Court delivers judgment in Akpoti-Uduagan’s Senatorial poll

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, delivered a shocking judgment against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi state.

The court on Tuesday, October 31, affirmed Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan as the duly elected candidate of the Saturday, February 25 election.

Delivering its judgment, the court dismissed the appeal filed by Abubakar Ohere for lacking in merit.

Assassination Attempt: Gov Yahaya Bello breaks silence

Bello refuted claims of an alleged assassination attempt on his life.

Speaking to the press on Sunday evening, Bello described the incident on the Lokoja-Abuja Highway as a simple confrontation between his security team and some military personnel at a checkpoint.

However, his Information Commissioner, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, issued a statement asserting that there was indeed an assassination attempt on the governor's life on the Lokoja-Abuja Road at around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Source: Legit.ng

