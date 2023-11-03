Governor Hope Uzodimma has been favoured to win the 2023 Imo State gubernatorial elections slated for Saturday, November 11

A recent scientific opinion poll conducted by the pro-democracy civil society group Justice and Democracy for Development (JD4D) has predicted that Governor Hope Uzodimma is likely to win the upcoming Imo state governorship election scheduled for November 11.

The survey released on Friday, November 3, which involved random sampling and in-depth interviews across all 27 local government areas in the state, revealed that Governor Uzodimma is leading the race with the support of 70% of the respondents.

The report reads

"The APC is trailed by the Labour Party (LP) with 18 per cent chances while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came third with 13 per cent.

"Chances of the APC are mainly spread among middle-aged and elderly persons across sexes, with respondents mostly in urban areas choosing the party over the two closest rivals. Out of the 27 LGAs, opinions are higher for APC in 17 LGAs, 6 LGAs in favour of Labour Party while 4 LGAs favour PDP."

Furthermore, the poll showed that the majority of respondents (70%) believe that the APC, the party Governor Uzodimma represents, is likely to emerge victorious in the election, followed by the Labour Party at 24% and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) at 12%.

The report highlights the intense competition among political parties to secure support, especially from undecided voters.

The survey also indicated that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has garnered residents' confidence in election preparedness.

It says:

"Overall, 50% believed INEC prepared for the forthcoming elections. While 28% believed that INEC is very prepared, 22% believed they are somewhat prepared."

Election polls forecast violence in Imo election

However, it raised concerns about the potential for violence, which could significantly impact voter turnout during the election.

The report reads:

"64% agreed that possibility of violence or unrest will/may lead them not to go to the polling station to vote in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

"Close to three-fifths (57%) agreed that the forthcoming gubernatorial election will increase the level of violence where they live."

Meanwhile, the report noted that while many respondents disapprove of voter inducement, they generally support distributing food, drinks, souvenirs, and money to voters.

The report concluded by urging INEC to ensure a free and fair election representing the people's preferences.

Supreme Court decides on case seeking Uzodimma’s sack

Meanwhile, the 2019 Imo state gubernatorial election took place in March of that year and was followed by a Supreme Court verdict that removed the 'winner'.

PDP's Emeka Ihedioha polled 38.29% of the total votes, defeating AA's Uche Nwosu, who got 26.66% of the popular votes, and several other candidates.

However, Hope Uzodimma, who came fourth in the disputed election, was given the mandate by Nigeria's apex court.

