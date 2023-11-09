A PDP Chieftain, Bode George, has revealed the kind of aspirants the party's National Working Committee gave tickets to during the 2023 elections

George accused some PDP NWC members of giving party tickets to wealthy aspirants with deep pocket

He called on the party leadership to return to the established processes of conducting primary elections

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Lagos state - A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George accused the National Working Committee, of being responsible for the party’s failure at the 2023 general elections.

George alleged that some members of the NWC gave the PDP ticket to rich aspirants with deep pockets, the Punch reported.

2023 elections: Bode George says some PDP NWC members gave ticket to rich aspirants Photo Credit: Willy Ibimina Jim-george

Source: UGC

The former PDP Deputy National Chairman stated this while speaking to journalists in Lagos on Wednesday, November 8.

He said the NWC deviated from the established procedures for conducting primary elections and congresses.

The PDP chieftain urged the party to return to the established processes to improve its chances in future elections.

According to Vanguard, he called for the constitution of a reconciliation committee to create a way forward for the party.

“A typical example is the primaries in Lagos either governorship; they will send people who don’t live here and who have no business here to come and conduct primaries.

“How can somebody from outside know your house more than you by the time they land rather than allowing people to vote, they will be looking for the aspirants and they become their Automated Teller Machine.

“Once they finish, they will run back to the national organising department to affirm the person they supported. But I won’t expand more than that, and that is the major crisis which you see because, if you go to the bottom and do your primaries at the wards and local government levels and create division at that level, how can you fight the outsiders?”

"Why PDP divided Nigeria": Bode George opens up

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that George commented on the appointment of service chiefs by President Bola Tinubu while appearing on Channels Television's Politics Today on Tuesday, June 20, as monitored by legit.ng.

He said President Tinubu's appointment was a reasonable one, adding that he fell in love with his party because the founding fathers realized the friction in Nigeria.

George said the PDP tried to unify the country by dividing the nation into six geopolitical zones, which were not in the country's constitution and came up with the six top positions in the West African countries.

"I was never Tinubu's enemy": Bode George speaks on joining APC

Legit.ng also reported that George opened up on the proposition that he was planning to join the APC and Tinubu administration

The Lagos-born politician said though he was never an enemy of President Tinubu they were on different political divides and he can never join the APC. According to the former PDP deputy national chairman, Nigeria must be restructured and stop operating a constitution that has a military outlook in a democratic system.

Source: Legit.ng