The 2019 Imo state gubernatorial election took place in March of that year and was followed by a Supreme Court verdict that removed the 'winner'

PDP's Emeka Ihedioha polled 38.29% of the total votes, defeating AA's Uche Nwosu who got 26.66% of popular votes, and several other candidates

However, Hope Uzodimma who came fourth in the disputed election, was given the mandate by Nigeria's apex court

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Court has moved hearing on the application by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) seeking to remove Hope Uzodimma from office as Imo state governor to December 5, 2023.

The apex court had fixed Tuesday, October 31, 2023, for the commencement of a hearing on the matter.

In 2020, the Supreme Court nullified the election of PDP's Emeka Ihedioha as Imo governor and declared Hope Uzodimma of the APC the winner of the March 2019 poll. Photo credit: @Hope_Uzodimma1

Source: Twitter

Court adjourns case seeking Uzodimma’s removal

It would be recalled that APGA in 2020 filed an application contending that there ought to have been a fresh gubernatorial election in Imo state after the apex court nullified the election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Emeka Ihedioha.

The party said the Supreme Court need to rule on the validity of Uzodimma’s candidacy.

Legit.ng understands that in the PDP's appeal, Uzodimma's candidacy was not challenged by Ihedioha and his party.

The PDP's application was filed on July 9, 2020, but the Supreme Court did not give the party a hearing date, until this week — over three years later.

However, when journalists visited the apex court on Tuesday, the matter was not listed on the court’s case list.

A report by the Guardian newspaper said the apex court has again postponed the case till December 5, 2023.

TV360 also noted this development.

It is understood that no reason was given for the adjournment.

Imo guber: Uzodimma looking forward to 2027

