The PDP governors have reiterated their commendation of President Bola Tinubu's intervention in the political crisis rocking Rivers State

Some PDP chieftains loyal to Atiku have accused Governor Bala Mohammed, chairman of the PDP governors' forum, of making a patronising statement

But the forum, in a statement, said Governor Mohammed's comment was out of respect for President Tinubu and not to sell the party

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors have explained why they are supporting President Bola Tinubu's intervention in the political crisis rocking Rivers State.

This is as the Nigeria Governors Forum intensified its move to resolve the crisis between Nyesom Wike, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister and his successor, Siminalayi Fubara, The Nation reported.

Wike fights to retain political structure in Rivers State

Wike told the PDP governors that he had no reason to interfere in the affairs of Rivers State since he had completed his tenure after eight years.

He stressed that his priority was more about the defence of the political structures that have been in the state since 2015.

Governor Fubara, on his part, assured that the issue between him and Wike would be solved amicably while he had secured a court injunction, putting a hold on the impeachment move by the State House of Assembly against him.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and chairman of the PDP governors' forum, defended President Tinubu's intervention in the political crisis in the state.

Why PDP governors commend Tinubu's intervention

Mohammed made the comment in his reactions to the criticism by some PDP chieftains who are loyalists of vice president Atiku Abubakar.

The PDP chieftains have said that the governors' comment on Tinubu's intervention was "too patronising", and could lead the party into oblivion if such continued.

According to the PDP governors, Mohammed's comment on Tinubu's intervention was out of courtesy, and he should not be condemned for it.

Their statement reads in part:

“It is most disingenuous for certain persons to lampoon the courtesies extended to Mr. President for his intervention."

