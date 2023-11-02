Atiku Abubakar, the PDP flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, has said that Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister and Governor Siminalayi Fubara, are not PDP members

Abdulrasheed Shehu, the spokesperson of Atiku, made the claim while defending that his employer would not intervene in the political crisis in Rivers State

The Atiku's spokesperson added that Wike and Fubara are protégé of President Bola Tinubu and that there was nothing wrong if they sought a relief at the presidential villa

Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has commented on the political crisis in Rivers State and the alleged rift between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Abdulrasheed Shehu, one of the spokespersons of Atiku, in a tweet on X (Formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, November 1, explained why the former vice president would not interfere in the crisis of the two PDP chieftains, adding that they are loyalists of President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku knocks PDP governors for mediating in Wike, Fubara rift Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike, Atiku Abubakar, Sim Fubara

Source: Twitter

According to Atiku's aide, the PDP presidential candidate interfered when a crisis erupted between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, in Edo State, and the state is now in peace.

Atiku explains why he would not interfere in Wike, Fubara's rift

However, Shehu noted that "respect is earned", adding that if Wike and Fubara refused to recognise Atiku and his leadership in the PDP, it wouldn't be wise for the former vice president to intervene in the political crisis rocking the Rivers State.

Shehu then faulted the move by the PDP governors who met with Wike at his office in Abuja in order to resolve the crisis in the state, saying the governors were disrespected by the minister at his press conference after the meeting.

The statement reads in part:

"Wike and Fubara are not PDP Members. They are Tinubu boys. It's ok that they ran to him. The only problem is the PDP Governors that force themselves on Wike and you see how he disrespected them right before their eyes."

See the tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng