Labour Party has reacted to the arrest of the NLC chairman, Joe Ajaero in Owerri, Imo state

The party condemned the incident and affirmed that it was an attempt for Governor Uzodimma to carry out his rigging plan ahead of the November 11 election

The opposition party has called on the head of security agencies to do the needful ahead of the gubernatorial poll in the state

Imo state, Owerri - The leadership of the Labour Party in Imo state has accused the state Governor Hope Uzodimma, of plotting to rig the scheduled Saturday, November 11 governorship election in the state.

Labour Party reacts to Ajaero's arrest, slammed Uzodimma of plotting to rig poll

At a press conference in Owerri, the state capital, on Thursday, November 2, while condemning the arrest and brutalization of the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, The Punch reported.

LP chairman in Imo state, Calistus Ihejiagwa, said that Uzodimma was clamping down on all opposing voices, including union leaders, journalists and activists.

The LP chairman said that the arrest and brutalization of Ajaero on Wednesday in Owerri was further confirmation that Uzodimma was desperate about his reelection ambition.

Ihejiagwa said the plan by the state government to use N5bn to rent all the hotels in Owerri from November 4 and November 11 was the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s led administration in the state plot to use thugs to rig the scheduled governorship election.

The LP thereby demanded the immediate redeployment of the heads of the security agents in the state before the election, adding that the security chiefs in the state had been compromised and are working for Governor Uzodimma.

This is coming after Uzodimma accused Ajaero of interfering in the state’s politics.

Peter Obi reacts to attack on NLC President Ajaero

Meanwhile, Peter Obi, Labour Party flagbearer, reacted to Comrade Joe Ajaero's ordeal in Imo state.

Reacting via a post shared via his X page (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, November 2, Obi, described the attack as a rude shock to Nigerians.

The LP chieftain maintained that the incident showed how lawlessness has become the order of the day in Nigeria.

NLC President Ajaero to be flown abroad for medical care

Legit.ng reported that Comrade Joe Ajaero is to be flown abroad for medical treatment for the injuries he sustained during a scuffle in Owerri, Imo state.

The NLC publicity secretary, Benson Upah, said Ajaero could not be treated at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri because of the nature of the injuries he sustained during the scuffle.

