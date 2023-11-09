Global site navigation

BREAKING: NLC, TUC Shutdown Abuja Airport, Passengers Stranded, Flights Cancelled
Nigeria

by  Ridwan Adeola

FCT, Abuja - Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) mobilised themselves for a protest at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International, Abuja, on Thursday, November 9.

According to Vanguard newspaper, the organised labour gathered at the airport around 8:58 a.m. to enforce their directive to members working in the aviation sector to stop all flights to Owerri, Imo state.

More to come...

