The governor of Imo state has finally put to rest the issues involving him and the BNLC president, Joe Ajaero

Although the Imo state government denied involvement in Ajearo's ordeal, Governor Hope Uzodimma insisted the attack on the labour leader is regrettable

The APC governor maintained that he has no issues with the labour leader and he was not aware Ajaero was in the state during the period of the whole fracas

Imo state, Owerri - Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has cleared the air regarding his position on the attack and brutalisation of the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero.

Uzodimma speaks on NLC president Ajaero's attack, begs him

Uzodimma, during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, on Thursday, November 9, described the attack as "regrettable".

The governor who also condemned the action against the NLC president, hinted that he has no issues with the labour union in the state, Daily Trust reported.

Recall that Ajaero was beaten after he was arrested in Imo while leading a protest for better salaries in the state.

Although the Imo state government in a statement denied any involvement in Ajaero's attack in the state.

Uzodimma however urged Ajareo to be more civilised while handling or dealing with issues involving organised labour and the government, The Punch report added.

Responding to questions regarding the development, Uzodimma said:

"Of course I have to apologize because it happened in my state."

