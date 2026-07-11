A House of Representatives member wrote to President Tinubu urging an immediate halt to NYSC reforms recently approved by the Federal Executive Council

Hon. Philip Agbese warned that seven key pillars of the restructuring plan threaten to undermine the NYSC's core mandate of fostering national cohesion

Agbese specifically flagged the shift to civilian leadership, skills-based deployment, and the alleged replacement of the khaki uniform with Adire fabric as particularly dangerous

Abuja, FCT - Hon. Philip Agbese, who represents Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency and serves as Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, has called on President Bola Tinubu to suspend the sweeping National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) reforms approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), warning they could permanently fracture the scheme's role as a unifying national institution.

Reps Member Urges Tinubu to Suspend FEC-Approved NYSC Reforms, Cites Unity Risk

Source: Getty Images

In a private letter to the President that was subsequently leaked to the media, Agbese argued that framing the reforms as "innovation" and "modernisation" obscures what he described as a profound threat to the NYSC's foundational purpose. He identified seven specific pillars of the approved restructuring as fundamentally flawed: the transition to civilian operational leadership, extending orientation camp from three to six weeks, replacing the traditional khaki uniform with Adire fabric, introducing a structured three-phase training curriculum, pivoting to skills-based deployment, automating call-up processes, and institutionalising formal graduation ceremonies.

Agbese flags civilian leadership and deployment concerns

The lawmaker reserved his sharpest criticism for the plan to replace military leadership with a civilian Director-General. He argued that such an arrangement creates dangerous fragmentation in the command structure, particularly because the scheme would continue to depend on military assets to secure corps members in high-risk postings.

"A civilian bureaucrat, however competent, lacks the tactical experience, direct access to the defence hierarchy, and inherent authority required to coordinate rapid-response operations when corps members face threats in high-risk areas," Agbese wrote.

He was equally critical of the skills-based deployment framework, contending that tying postings to academic disciplines abandons the principle of blind geographic randomisation that has, for decades, compelled young Nigerians to live and serve among people from different ethnic and cultural backgrounds. In his view, the new approach would concentrate graduates from high-demand fields in urban centres while consigning others to rural areas, entrenching the very social and economic stratification the NYSC was designed to dissolve.

NYSC reforms: NYSC speaks on uniform change and cost burden

On the alleged proposed switch from khaki to Adire fabric, Agbese argued that the traditional uniform has functioned for over five decades as a visual equaliser, stripping away class and regional distinctions the moment corps members put it on. He warned that a locally produced fabric, subject to natural variations in quality and pattern, could quietly reinforce regional identity rather than suppress it.

The lawmaker also questioned the financial logic of doubling the length of orientation camp during a period of acute economic hardship, arguing that the additional expenditure on accommodation, feeding, and healthcare for millions of graduates offers little measurable civic return.

"The NYSC is a sacred national legacy, born from the blood and ashes of a brutal civil war to heal and unite a fractured nation. It was never meant to become a cultural fashion showcase or a corporate finishing school," Agbese declared.

He called on President Tinubu to issue an executive directive suspending implementation and to convene a high-level review committee comprising historians, military strategists, and constitutional lawyers before any further steps are taken.

Reps Member Urges Tinubu to Suspend FEC-Approved NYSC Reforms, Cites Unity Risk. Photo credit: @officialnyscng

Source: Twitter

Adire as NYSC's new uniform? Minister makes clarification

Meanwhile, the minister of youth development, Ayodele Olawande, has clarified the reports that the federal government approved Adire fabric as a replacement for the NYSC's signature khaki uniform, saying no such decision has been reached.

In a statement posted to his official X handle on Thursday, July 2, Olawande said coverage suggesting that Adire had been officially selected to replace the khaki uniform distorted what he actually said during an interview on Channels Television's The Morning Brief.

The minister said he referenced Adire and Ankara only as illustrations of proposals being explored under the ongoing reform of the NYSC scheme.

Source: Legit.ng