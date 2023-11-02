Pastor Kingsley Okwukwe has bemoaned the judgement of the Supreme Court which dismissed Peter Obi's case against President Bola Tinubu

According to outspoken Pastor Okwukwe, justice was not served at Nigeria's apex court in October

However, the cleric urged supporters of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate to move from hopelessness to assurance

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Ikeja, Lagos state - Pastor Kingsley Okwukwe of the Revival and Restoration Global Mission has said the legs of "the right elephant" (referring to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar) will fold and "Peter Obi will sit on it".

Pastor Okwukwe, who is an open supporter of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, shared the "prophecy" via Rap TV recently.

Pastor Okwukwe is still rooting for Peter Obi to be president of Nigeria. Photo credits: Mr. Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Cleric roots for Obi

The cleric said it is just the beginning of the journey into a new Nigeria. "A new Nigeria", as used by Pastor Okwukwe is Obi's mantra.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Speaking in parables, Pastor Okwukwe said:

"I already told you that the giant elephant on the left is BAT (Tinubu) while the one on the right is Atiku (the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP presidential candidate).

“The way of the world is not the way of God. God has His way of doing things. Man can decide to shambolise (sic) things feeling that there is no God, but there is God. God is slow to anger, God is a God of long suffering. The fact that God is a God of long suffering does not mean that we should do the way we like.

"You are going to see the hand of God in this nation. It is His plan. Miracle will happen; I believe in the God of miracle"

He added:

"A king (Obi) will sit on the leg of the right elephant (Atiku). But before the king will sit on the right elephant, the right elephant's leg is going to fold. And a king will sit on it and it will fold permanently."

"New Nigeria will be born this year"

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Okwukwe said "a new Nigeria" will surely be achieved.

Pastor Okwukwe asked 'Obidients', as Obi's supporters are known, to be patient.

"Obi's supporters more than conquerors": Okwukwe

Legit.ng also reported that Okwukwe said he sees 'a new Nigeria' “governed by the will of God”.

The cleric said that “God can never fail”.

Source: Legit.ng