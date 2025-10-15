A Nigerian man said he has the same name as the late popular Evangelist Uma Ukpai, who passed on

The man named Uma said people often ask him if he is in any way related to Evangelist Uma Ukpai

According to the man, he and Uma Ukpai are not related, but they are from the same village in Abia state

A Nigerian man shares the same name as Reverend Dr Uma Ukpai, who recently passed away.

The man shared his experience and the questions people often ask him when they notice his name is Uma.

In a post he shared on X, Uma Collins said people often ask him if he is related to Evangelist Uma Ukpai.

Uma said he and Uma Ukpai are not related, but they are from the same village where the name is common.

He wrote:

"The number of times people asked me if we're related. And my response was always "No we're just from the same village. Uma is a common name there." Rest well, Pa."

Nigerians react as Uma Ukpai passes away

Mrcj Okpara Kpgn said:

"Legends in the Lord don't die, but taken to yonder place. Him and the wife knew it was time."

Queen Esther Chinwe said:

"I can only imagine the parade that went on in heaven the day he returned home to his master. For a six decade his total life was lived preaching the gospel , even when his physical strength got weak, Baba was seating and preaching the gospel. Peacefully resting God’s general."

Jeffking Emeh said:

"Papa prayed for me on 21st January in his office and everything changed. I never knew why my spirit was telling me to go and see him, it all makes sense now that he was preparing to check out and I am so grateful to God that I mate him one on one that day. Good night Papa, you are indeed a sent from God to help us all."

Ekaette Otu said:

"Called and chosen by God for generational impact with an evidencial proof. Heaven has well received you. Rest in Power God's General."

Lucky Prince Udoh said:

"Dead but still alive through his Legacies and Seeds Raised all over the world. Lived to be remembered still in time and eternity. Goodbye God's Servant till we meet in the Resurrection Morning."

Favour Ogochukwu said:

"Daddy Uma, I only saw you once as a little girl when you held a crusade at Umuohiagu Stadium in Imo State. It was so powerful, see the crowd, everyone was struggling to see you. U are indeed a great man of God .. Rest on God's General."

