Nigeria’s presidential election tribunal on September 6 affirmed President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the contentious February 2023 poll

The verdict means the court dismissed the petitions of the opposition parties and their candidates

Still, the Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are not backing down and have approached the Supreme Court

FCT, Abuja - The spiritual leader of the Revival and Restoration Global Mission, Pastor Kingsley Okwuwe, has said he sees 'a new Nigeria' “governed by the will of God”.

Pastor Okwukwe said this while giving a prophecy on Rap TV recently. The 29-minute video was titled: 'Prophecy: The Two Giant Elephants That Will Pave Way For Peter Obi'.

Prophet Okwukwe says Obi will eventually become Nigeria's president. Photo credit: Senator Athan Nneji Achonu

"Obi's supporters more than conquerors": Okwukwe

The cleric asserted that “God can never fail”.

Legit.ng reports that Okwukwe, an open supporter of Peter Obi, added that “the stolen mandate” will be given back to the LP candidate.

His words:

“Like I used to say, ‘weeping may come in the night, but joy comes in the morning'. A new dawn is coming for Nigeria. We are close to redemption, don’t be discouraged by what you see around you. You might see some things that are not palatable. We are in a world full of challenges. But we serve a God that can surmount every challenge.

“In fact, for a true believer, the Bible says we are more than a conqueror.

“The conquering power has been released. We are waiting for the manifestation.”

“Obi won 2023 election” – Babachir Lawal

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, said that Obi won the February 25, 2023, presidential election and not President Bola Tinubu as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Lawal said available data aggregated from several independent sources indicated that Obi got the majority votes while PDP's Atiku Abubakar came second in the election.

Primate Ayodele sends warning message to Obi

Legit.ng also reported that Nigerian cleric, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, said he foresees Obi and Atiku Abubakar being betrayed politically by their close associates.

Ayodele said this in a video on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

