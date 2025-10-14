A man has shared an emotional post on the X app reminiscing over his experience with the late preacher Uma Ukpai

In his post, he recounted meeting the popular preacher in Enugu state after being invited as a guest speaker at a program

Massive reactions trailed the unfortunate death of the preacher as netizens penned emotional messages in the comments

A Nigerian evangelist's emotional tribute to the late Reverend Dr. Uma Ukpai has gone viral on social media.

The evangelist, who shared a post on the X app, reminisced about his encounter with the late preacher.

Man describes Uma Ukpai as a humble and kind person. Photo credit: Umaukpai/X.

Source: Twitter

Man recounts meeting Uma Ukpai in Enugu

Identified as @preach_dgospel on X, the young man emphasised on the late preacher's humility and kindness.

According to him, their meeting took place in Enugu State, where they were both guest speakers at a programme.

The evangelist described Uma Ukpai as a kind and humble individual who led his generation well.

He expressed admiration for Uma Ukpai's dedication to serving Christ and humanity.

Man prays for God to rest late Uma Ukpai's soul in emotional tribute. Photo credit: Umaukpai/X.

Source: Twitter

In his words:

"I first met you in Enugu State when we were all invited as guest speakers.You are such a kind and humble person. Thank you Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai for your service to Christ Jesus and humanity. You led your generation well. May God rest your soul and comfort us all in Jesus name."

Reactions as man speaks about Uma Ukpai

Nigerians reacted to the post in the comments section.

Nwanne said:

"Why do you assumed Christians like hyping your problems? You think he lived that life? What parameter did you use to measure him to that standard. For your information, none of these Christian preacher is serving the true, living and eternal God."

Carbon XY said:

"You're next brother. A general is in you."

Florence Alena said:

"Rest on God's general."

Ernest Osifo said:

"Well done great soldier, father, grandfather to all in the body of christ. you have done well for the body of christ daddy, may ur soul rest in peace till we meet and part no more. God bless u daddy for ur good works."

90 minute Adeleke commented:

"Lost his two children men of God dey face things this is my first time hearing this."

Edith Del commented:

"My daddy in the Lord continue to rest in power and in glory. We will miss you sir."

Solomon Udo reacted:

"Where exactly the man of God from? his name sound like Akwa ibom man but sister here suggest he from Abia state? Rest in peace Sir."

@Ken Kalu added:

"My papa. No scandal. No personal church. he ran evangelistic ministry as a member of assemblies of God church until his demise. Rest on papa."

See the post below:

Uma Ukpai's son reacts to dad's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Dwight, the third son of the late Uma Ukpai broke his silence following the unfortunate demise of his beloved father.

Recall, it was earlier reported that the late preacher passed away at the age of 80, leaving many netizens in tears.

Source: Legit.ng