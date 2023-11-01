Former Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has revealed the issues he is having with his successor

The minister of the FCT, during his meeting with PDP governors in Abuja on Wednesday, disclosed that he cannot allow the political structure of Rivers to be taken over by his close enemies

According to Wike, his fight with the state governor has nothing to do with financial gratification but rather Fubara's move to overshadow his relevance in Rivers state and PDP

FCT, Abuja - The former governor of Rivers State and minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, November 1, gave reasons for his fight with his successor and former ally, Siminalayi Fubara.

FCT minister, Wike explains the reasons why he is angry with Governor Fubara. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Wike lists reasons for his fight with Fubara

Mr Wike, after a meeting with some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors in Abuja, accused Mr Fubara of hobnobbing with his political adversaries, PremiumTimes reported.

From his meeting with PDP governors, Wike mentioned that:

1. Fubara is trying to take control of Rivers PDP

2. Wike also notes that Fubara is working hand in hand with his enemies in Rivers state.

3. The FCT minister also mentioned that Fubara is working to outshine him in Rivers state: doing things outside their agreement and after he singlehandedly worked for his emergence as governor of Rivers state.

The FCT minister explained the above reasons below:

“You cannot work, and people will begin to bring enemies; those who fought you when you were struggling for the person to be in office. Nobody does that,” Mr Wike, the current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was quoted as saying by the News Agency of Nigeria.

The former governor, who denied that he was seeking financial gratification from his successor, suggested that Mr Fubara was trying to take control of the PDP structure in Rivers, The Nation reported.

“I am not a political ingrate but don’t touch the political structure of the state. I will not shut my eyes,” Mr Wike added.

Legit.ng reported how the crisis between Messrs Wike and Fubara worsened this week when the Rivers State House of Assembly attempted to commence impeachment proceedings against Mr Fubara.

Watch the video below as Wike tackles Governor Fubara

