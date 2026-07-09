The UK has given a breakdown of the total amount that applicants for a skilled worker visa might pay

Details revealed that applicants applying from inside and outside the country pay different amounts

The UK also explained the healthcare surcharge, what it means, and other important charges

The United Kingdom (UK) has made it easier for applicants or immigrants to know the cost of applying for a Skilled Worker visa.

On the UK government website, a detailed breakdown of the fees applicants are required to pay has been provided.

UK publishes skilled worker visa costs, explains healthcare surcharge and other charges. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Dan Kitwood/Alexander W Helin

Source: Getty Images

UK reveals cost of skilled work visa

Before now, Legit.ng published a report detailing the list of documents required for an individual to apply for a Skilled Worker visa in the UK.

In this article, the application fee, as well as other related charges, has been outlined.

UK: Skilled Worker visa application fee

The United Kingdom does not have a single fixed application fee for a Skilled Worker visa. Instead, the amount varies depending on an applicant's circumstances. Applicants may be required to pay between £819 and £1,865 (N1,511,353 to N3,441,040).

It is important to note that this payment is non-refundable, and paying the application fee does not guarantee approval of a Skilled Worker visa.

UK Skilled Worker visa: Healthcare surcharge

This is a fee paid to the UK government by foreign nationals. Payment of this fee allows an applicant to access the UK's National Health Service (NHS).

During the application process, a person applying for a Skilled Worker visa is required to pay an immigration healthcare surcharge of £1,035 (N1,910,173).

While this may not apply to some applicants, the UK explains that an individual may also need to show they have at least £1,270 (N2,344,093) available to support themselves upon arrival in the UK.

However, if the applicant's job is on the Immigration Salary List, they may pay a lower visa application fee and will be informed of the exact amount during the application process.

UK government publishes skilled worker visa charges, explains key application fees. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Dan Kitwood

Source: Getty Images

Application fee for Skilled Worker visa

The UK maintains different application fees for individuals applying from outside and inside the country.

If a person is applying from outside the UK, the breakdown is as follows:

For a Skilled Worker visa of up to three years, the application fee is £819 (N1,511,878) per person. For visas of more than three years, the fee is £1,618 (N2,987,048) per person.

For applicants applying from within the UK, the application fee is £943 (N1,741,295) per person for visas of up to three years. For visas lasting more than three years, the application fee is £1,865 (N3,443,351) per person.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom shared how much she earned after working multiple jobs following her relocation.

She revealed that she took on roles such as cleaning, factory work, and caregiving before eventually securing a permanent position as a senior care assistant.

Nigerian lady shares experience working in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady shared her experience after starting a job in the healthcare sector in the United Kingdom.

She revealed that by her third week at work, she was confidently handling her responsibilities independently while supporting different work streams within a programme management project.

Source: Legit.ng