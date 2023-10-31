A chieftain of the PDP, Chief Dele Momodu, has once again weighed into the ongoing feud between Governor Sim Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Wike has been accused of trying to use the Rivers State House of Assembly to impeach Governor Fubara, who is barely six months in power.

Fayose was seen in the viral clip warning Gov Fubara about Wike at a public event. Photo Credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara/Ayodele Fayose/Nyesom Ezenwo Wike

At present, the speaker of the parliament and the majority leader, who are reportedly firm loyalists of the incumbent, have been removed from their respective positions.

In a viral throwback video shared by Momodu via his official X handle, former governor of Ekiti State, Chief Ayodele Fayose, was seen issuing a stern warning to Governor Fubara about Wike in what was perceived as a joke by the audience present at the public event where he made the statement.

Fayose said:

"Your Excellency, my counsel is to you. God will help you. Don't see more than you're supposed to see.

"The moment you see more than you're supposed to see, you'll begin to see spirit ooo.

"I know Wike, oooo. If he says he'll fight you, is either you surrender or you look for that trouble till the end. God will not find you Wike's problem ooo."

