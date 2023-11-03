FCT minister Nyesom Wike has labelled those accusing him of demanding 25 percent from the Rivers government as ignorant

The Rivers state caucus of the 10th national assembly paid a solidarity visit to Wike on Thursday, November 2

There is a crisis in Rivers after an attempt by the state's parliament to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said those accusing him of demanding 25 percent from the Rivers state government are ignorant.

According to a report on Premium Times, Wike stated this when a delegation of Rivers Caucus in the 10th national assembly comprising three Senators and 11 members of the House of Representatives visited him in Abuja on Thursday, November 2.

Wike says he is interested in Rivers' political structure. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Wike warns antagonists

Wike explained that no amount of calumny levelled against him would make him lose sleep.

Nigerian Tribune also reported Wike's stance.

He said:

“I was a governor for eight years. I am now FCT Minister, and some will say that I am asking for 25 percent. That is madness.

“I am not interested in the governance of Rivers; I am not interested. I am here as a governor in FCT, but I am interested in the political structure of Rivers, which we have built over the years.

“If anybody dares to bring it down, the person will face the crisis he wants in his life. Perform or don’t perform, but don’t touch our political structure.

“Anybody who puts his hand in our structure, anything you see, take it."

'Wike demanded 25% of allocation' – Activist alleges

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an activist, Chetam Thierry Nwala alleged that the political unrest in Rivers state followed difficult demands by Wike.

The activist, who spoke on Arise Television on Tuesday, October 31, alleged that the refusal of Governor Siminalayi Fubara to remit 25 percent of the state’s allocation to Wike, his immediate predecessor, caused the ongoing face-off.

Nwala claimed that Wike appointed almost all the commissioners, aides, and even a chief security officer to the governor.

Source: Legit.ng