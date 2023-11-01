The former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has urged the PDP governors to stay clear of his rift with his successor

According to Wike, he will not sit and watch while the political structure of Rivers state is taken away

The minister maintained further that he singlehandedly fought for Fubara’s emergence as governor, hence he will not allow him to bring his enemies to take over Rivers state

FCT, Abuja - The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike on Wednesday, November 1, told governors of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) that he could not be intimidated.

As reported by The Nation, Wike warned the PDP governors against tampering with the political structure in Rivers state.

The minister made this statement after a closed-door meeting with members of the PDP Governors’ Forum led by chairman and governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed.

Recall that a crisis had erupted in Rivers State on Monday, October 30, after an attempt by the Rivers State Assembly, to impeach the incumbent Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

However, Wike while addressing the PDP governors, said he would not be intimidated, noting that impeachment moves were not equivalent to a military coup, but was a provision in the country’s Constitution.

He dismissed rumours of interest in monies belonging to Rivers state, adding that nobody could take away the political structure in the state.

He said: “Nobody can intimidate me. If I want to do something, I will do it. Impeachment is not a military coup; it is provided under the Constitution. I’m not interested in all the rumours, money, this, and that. Rubbish. Absolute rubbish. I just left office how many months ago? And I’m FCT Minister, so which money?

“But nobody can take away our political structure. No one. You cannot work and people will begin to bring enemies, those who fought you when you were struggling for the person to be in office. Nobody does that. I’m not a political ingrate, but don’t touch the political structure of the state. I will not shut my eyes.”

Wike also appreciated the Governor’s Forum for the courtesy visit and appreciated President Bola Tinubu for the privilege to serve as FCT Minister, while reiterating his support for the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Earlier, the chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, thanked Wike for his willingness to resolve issues, noting that the Forum had “waded into the matter”, which showed the importance of Rivers State.

He also commended the President for his appointment of Wike as FCT Minister, noting that his antecedents spoke volumes about his ability to lead.

