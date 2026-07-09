Zambian Vice President Mutale Nalumango and seven others escaped unhurt after their helicopter crashed shortly after takeoff on Thursday, July 9

The air force helicopter came down near the northeastern town of Nakonde following a campaign rally ahead of Zambia's August 13 elections

Pictures circulated on social media showed the white helicopter lying on its side after apparently striking a tree

Zambian Vice President Mutale Nalumango has confirmed she and seven members of her team walked away unharmed after a military helicopter carrying them crashed shortly after takeoff on Thursday, July 9.

Nalumango, 71, told Diamond TV online that the incident occurred as the group departed a campaign rally in Nakonde, a town in northeastern Zambia. She said the aircraft went down within moments of leaving the ground.

Zambian Vice President Mutale Nalumango and her team escaped unharmed after their helicopter went down. Photo credit: @Halima_Diida

Source: Twitter

"After we lifted off, I don't know whether it was a minute or two… and then we came down," Nalumango said, showing no visible signs of injury. "We were eight and all of us are fine."

The Vice President said the helicopter sustained serious damage in the crash, though the cause of the incident remained unclear.

As a precautionary measure, she underwent a routine medical check following the accident and was discharged in good health, according to an official government statement.

Photographs shared across social media depicted a white Zambian air force helicopter lying on its side, apparently after colliding with a tree during the crash.

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The crash took place during active campaigning ahead of Zambia's general elections, scheduled for August 13.

President Hakainde Hichilema is widely expected to secure a second term leading the nation, which ranks among Africa's foremost copper-producing countries.

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Source: Legit.ng