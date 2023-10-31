The governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have arrived at the Oyo State Governor's Lodge in Abuja over the plot to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State by the Rivers State House of Assembly.

According to The Nation, the leading opposition had called for an emergency meeting party all members and stakeholders in the current political crisis going on in Rivers State in order to allow peace to reign.

Below are the names of governors who have arrived for the emergency meeting.

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed; Plateau State Governor Caleb Muftwang, Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal and Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri.

Others in attendance are: Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, PDP National Working Committee led by acting Chairman, Iliya Damagum, Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Rivers State Governor Sim Fubara, and Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori are also present for the meeting in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng