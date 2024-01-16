President Bola Tinubu has said former President Muhammadu Buhari can no longer 'flee' to the Niger Republic as he promised to do because he (Tinubu) has shut down the Nigerian borders

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu spoke at the public presentation of books on the administration of Buhari in Abuja

President Tinubu said he was, therefore, "extremely happy" to receive his predecessor in Abuja, describing him as a great man, and a patriot

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has said his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, can no longer relocate to Niger Republic as he had promised due to the border closure.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, Tinubu said this on Tuesday, January 16, in Abuja, during the unveiling of two books titled ‘Working with Buhari (2015 – 2023)’ and ‘Muhammadu Buhari: The Nigerian Legacy – 2015 – 2023 (Vols 1-5)’.

Muhammadu Buhari met President Bola Tinubu in Abuja on January 16, 2024. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Tinubu "extremely happy" to meet Buhari

Buhari had said he would leave for neighbouring Niger Republic after handing over as President if he is not able to get enough rest in Daura, his home town in Katsina state. However, speaking, during the launch of the books, Tinubu jokingly said his predecessor would not be able to achieve that because of the border closure. Daily Trust also noted the president's humour.

The president said:

"When President Buhari was leaving office he said he would retire to Daura, far away from Abuja to enjoy his well-deserved retirement from public service.

“I remember he added that if his supporters and friends deny him of enough rest in Daura, he would run to the Republic of Niger. Well, as you all know, he can no longer escape to Niger Republic because of the border closure.

“I am therefore extremely happy to receive him here in Abuja."

Tinubu bends for Buhari

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu and Buhari met in Abuja for the first time since May 29, 2023.

A former aide to Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, shared a 20-second clip on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle of Buhari bidding Tinubu goodbye.

In the video, President Tinubu could be seen bending for Buhari while shaking his hands.

Tinubu, Gowon others attend Abuja book launch

Legit.ng also reported that the book launch in honour of Buhari attracted the high and mighty in Nigeria’s political circle.

Tinubu, who is the special guest of honour, former head of state, General Yakubu Gowon, ex-vice president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, and other dignitaries gathered in Abuja for the launching of the book titled ‘Working with Buhari’.

Buhari's Abuja visit

Meanwhile, Buhari's visit to Abuja, the Nigerian capital city, is imminent.

His visit aims to witness the presentation of Adesina's book(s) dedicated to him.

