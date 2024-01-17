Femi Adesina, former presidential spokesman to Muhammadu Buhari said there are no witches or wizards.

Adesina said he slept in Aso Rock for a good eight years from 2015-2023 and never experienced any activity of witches

He stated this while reacting to the claim made by his predecessor, Reuben Abati in 2016 that he could not sleep in the house that was given to him

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - A former presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, has reacted to the claim that the Aso Villa in Abuja is a haunted place.

Adesina said he enjoyed his eight years living in the Presidential Villa because he didn’t see any witches or wizards.

Adesina says there are no witches, wizards in Aso Rock Photo Credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

He stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, January 16

Responding to the claim made by his predecessor, Reuben Abati, in 2016, Adesina said”

“I didn’t see anything like that; no witches, no wizards, nothing like that in the Villa,”

“Reuben Abati said the house they gave him in the Villa, he didn’t sleep there for one night because when he attempted to sleep there, a fire just broke out. So, he ran away.

“I slept in my house for eight years, not only did I sleep but I was snoring. I snored so much that I woke myself up with the sound of my snores; that showed I was at peace.”

Source: Legit.ng