Former deputy spokesperson of the APC, Yekini Nabena, has reacted to the verdict of the appellate court confirming the candidacy of Timipre Sylva ahead of the Bayelsa gubernatorial polls.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, October 31, shortly after the verdict, Nabena stated that the days of using unconventional methods to become governor are now over.

The appellate court reversed Sylva’s disqualification on Tuesday, October 31. Photo Credit: Timipre Silva

Nabena's remarks came in response to the court ruling that overturned the Federal High Court's decision in Abuja, which had initially disqualified Sylva from participating in the gubernatorial election.

The High Court in Abuja had ruled on October 9 that Sylva, the former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, was ineligible due to having served as the state's governor for five years.

Why Gov Diri cannot retain governorship seat - Nabena

Nabena emphasised that Governor Douye Diri cannot escape the judgment of Bayelsa state's populace, adversely affected by his governance over the past four years.

The statement said:

"We are using this medium to tell Governor Diri and his cohort that there is no room for black market victory in this election.

"It is either you come clean or leave the race, but certainly, no court will save Diri from heavy defeat this time around."

Bayelsa polls: "History is not about to repeat itself" - Nabena

He suggested that workers, pensioners, and traditional leaders whom Governor Diri had neglected would express their discontent through their votes on November 11.

Nabena asserted that history would not repeat itself in Bayelsa and that the people's voices would be heard.

The Bayelsa-born APC chieftain said:

"Diri is not known to have ever won any election but always come through the back door to occupy the exalted seat against the popular mandate of the electorates."

"History is not about to repeat itself because Governor Diri is not known for ever winning any clear electoral contest and the people of Bayelsa are tired of an accidental Governor."

Imo, Bayelsa, Kogi polls: Tinubu approves N18bn for INEC

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has approved the release of N18bn for INEC's conduct of the November off-cycle election.

This was announced and confirmed by the minister of budget and economic planning, Atiku Bagudu, on Monday, October 30.

Bagudu stated that the electoral umpire would get the fund out of the N2.1 trillion 2023 supplementary budget.

