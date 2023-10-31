Global site navigation

Local editions

BREAKING: Bayelsa Guber Poll: Appeal Court Gives Verdict on Sylva’s Qualification Status
Politics

BREAKING: Bayelsa Guber Poll: Appeal Court Gives Verdict on Sylva’s Qualification Status

by  Adekunle Dada

FCT, Abuja - The Court of Appeal in Abuja has reversed the disqualification of Timipre Sylva as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 11 Bayelsa State governorship election.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

As reported by The Nation, the judge ruled that the Federal High Court, Abuja lacked the jurisdiction to have heard and determined the case filed by Demesuoyefa Kolomo.

Appeal Court gives verdict on Sylva’s qualification status to contest Bayelsa guber poll
Bayelsa guber poll: Appeal Court reverses Sylva’s disqualification Photo Credit: Timipre Silva/Court of Appeal
Source: Facebook

The three-member panel held that having not been an aspirant who participated in APC’s governorship primary, Kolomo lacked the locus standi to approach the court to challenge the nomination of the party’s candidate.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel