FCT, Abuja - The Court of Appeal in Abuja has reversed the disqualification of Timipre Sylva as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 11 Bayelsa State governorship election.

As reported by The Nation, the judge ruled that the Federal High Court, Abuja lacked the jurisdiction to have heard and determined the case filed by Demesuoyefa Kolomo.

The three-member panel held that having not been an aspirant who participated in APC’s governorship primary, Kolomo lacked the locus standi to approach the court to challenge the nomination of the party’s candidate.

