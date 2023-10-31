The leadership of the PDP has waded into the crisis rocking the Rivers state government and House of Assembly

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Bode George has expressed deep concern over the fallout of Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers state and his anointed successor.

Bode George reacts to Wike, Fubara's rift in Rivers state

George who described the political crisis in Rivers as despicable expressed worry over the action of the members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Vanguard reported.

Recall there was an attempt to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State on Monday, October 30, 2023. The leader of the House was also removed while a factional speaker emerged all on the same.

Abdul Rasheeth, a media aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, revealed that Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Wike, have been in a heated feud over the past week.

He recounted how Governor Fubara almost resigned from the governorship seat due to the gravity of his feud with Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

In the wake of the crisis, Bode George said elders should call the actors to order before things get out of hand in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-controlled oil-rich state.

He made this appeal on Monday’s edition of Channels Television’s current affairs show Politics Today.

George:

“What I will tell all sides is that, like I said, we need elders in the room who would call everybody to order. What is happening in Rivers is despicable. It is heart rendering and I am very unhappy because Rivers is almost a one-party state.”

Rivers crisis: PDP governors summon emergency meeting in Abuja

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that governors under the platform of the PDP, have summoned an emergency meeting to address the political war in Rivers state.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at Akwa Ibom State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, by 3:00 p.m.

Speaking on the development, a PDP-GF member, who pleaded anonymity, said: “We must act fast to ensure that this crisis doesn’t go out of hands as such will not be to the benefit of anybody.”

Fubara reacts to impeachment plot: “I have committed no offence”

The governor insisted he had not committed any offence to warrant impeachment by the members of the Rivers state House of Assembly.

Fubara, who assured the people of the state of getting the dividends of democracy, said he would speak on the matter at the appropriate time.

Source: Legit.ng