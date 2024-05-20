NAFDAC said a popular Nigerian-made skin-lightening cream was rejected by European regulators

The product was rejected due to its high concentration of Kojic Acid an ingredient made for the cream

The agency has promised intensified efforts to monitor and regulate local beauty product manufacturing

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a warning to Nigerians regarding the recall of Caro White Skin Lightening Beauty Lotion from Europe.

In a statement published on its website, NAFDAC warned that the product does not comply with cosmetic product regulations.

NAFDAC explained that the product was rejected due to high concentration of Kojic Acid.

The agency explained that the Kojic Acid surpassed the allowable maximum concentration of 1%.

The statement reads:

“The product does not comply with the Cosmetic Products Regulation as it is said to contain high concentration of Kojic Acid above the allowable maximum concentration of one per cent as concluded by the EU Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety (SCCS).

“High concentration of Kojic Acid is associated with potential endocrine disrupting properties."

Listing the product details, NAFDAC listed its producers as unknown, Batch Number: LB2.1790.B and Barcode: 6181100538892.

NAFDAC added:

"Although the product is not in NAFDAC database, importers, distributors, retailers and consumers are advised to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain to avoid the importation, distribution, sale and use of the above mentioned product.

“The product authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked. Members of the public in possession of the product should discontinue sale or use and submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office."

NAFDA also wants healthcare professionals and consumers to report adverse effects experienced with the use of the product to the agency.

The alert continues:

“Healthcare professionals and consumers are encouraged to report adverse events experienced with the use of the product to the nearest NAFDAC office, via pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng, E-reporting platforms available at www.nafdac.gov.ng or via the Med- safety application for download on android and IOS stores."

