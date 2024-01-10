PDP Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state has been thrown into joy after making an edge at the hearing of the suit seeking to remove him from office



Adamawa Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been elated following the withdrawal of the appeal by Umar Ardo, the flagbearer of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), challenging his re-election.

According to Channels, the SDP candidate was seeking the nullification of the re-election of Fintiri over the claim that there was substantial non-compliance with the Electoral Act, violence during the election, corrupt practices and threats.

The SDP's lawyer, Sylvester Imanobe, claimed that the party had 6,000 votes during the poll, but the court noted that there was a difference between the numerical strength and the integrity of the election.

At the end of the hearing, they saw that the formation may not favour them and thus, they hinted to withdraw the appeal against the governor.

In November 2023, the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja dismissed Ardo's petition challenging the re-election of the governor in the 2023 poll.

Source: Legit.ng