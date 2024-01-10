Governor Ahmadu Fintiri's victory in the March 18 governorship election has been upheld by the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court upheld the re-election of Governor Fintiri after Umar Ardo, the SDP candidate in the election, withdrew his appeal



The Supreme Court has affirmed the re-election of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state after the appeal filed by Umar Ardo, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the March 18 governorship election, over lack of merit.

Fintiri, who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election, had his re-election upheld after Justice John Okoro dismissed the SDP's appeal following their withdrawal of the suit by their counsel, Sylvester Ihanobe.

On Wednesday, January 10, Ihanobe asked the court to withdraw the appeal after holding that it was not based on merit.

After the withdrawal by Ihanobe without objection from the counsel to Governor Fintiri, Mahmoud Mogaji (SAN), and other respondents in the suit, the Supreme Court unanimously dismissed the appeal and upheld the victory of Governor Fintiri in the last election.

Ardo and the SDP had challenged the outcome of the election after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Fintiri as the poll winner.

In the petition, Ardo and the SDP prayed the court to nullify the re-election of the governor on the grounds that the Electoral Act was not complied with and that there was threat, violence and corrupt practices during the exercise.

According to Ardo, the election, which was conducted by INEC, was not totally complied with the Electoral Act 2022.

Source: Legit.ng