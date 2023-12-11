Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara has reacted to the defection of 27 PDP lawmakers to the APC

Fubara summoned an emergency meeting with the members of the state executive council after the massive defection

The defection of the 27 lawmakers is the latest in the fight of supremacy between Gov Fubara and the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state is currently meeting with the members of the state executive council.

The emergency meeting followed the defection of 27 members of the 32-member House of Assembly from the governing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), The Nation reported.

It is gathered that the meeting is holding at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The lawmakers, who dumped the PDP during the sitting of the House were seen brandishing the flags of the APC in a group photograph after the sitting.

27 Pro-Wike lawmakers dump PDP for APC in Rivers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that about 27 members of the Rivers state house of assembly, who are said to be loyal to the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, have reportedly defected to the APC.

The lawmakers dumped the PDP for the APC on Monday, December 11, during the sitting of the house.

The pro-Wike legislators sat under tight security mounted at the entrance of the assembly complex along Moscow Road in Port Harcourt.

Fubara fumes over impeachment plot

Legit.ng also reported that Governor Sim Fubara declared that he would not surrender his mandate and the progress of the state to the alleged acts of intimidation, blackmail and deliberate sabotage against him.

Fubara also tasked Nigerians to have faith in the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the federal level.

Wike opens up on rift with Fubara

Wike said the political crisis rocking Rivers state was being looked into by the leadership of the PDP.

Wike, a former governor of the state, disclosed the development after a meeting with the PDP governors in Abuja on Tuesday, October 31. Wike stated that the PDP had taken over the crisis and that it was never an ethnic issue as speculated.

