Sections of the state Assembly were burnt as 24 lawmakers made moves to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who said he escaped an assassination attempt from police gunshots

In less than 24 hours, Governor Sim Fubara sacked his chief of staff and 23 local government chairmen in Rivers State

Fubara also dissolved the state executive council, changed the speaker of the Rivers state House of Assembly and suspended the chief judge of Rivers state

FCT, Abuja - The governors under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have summoned an emergency meeting to address the political war between the governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

PDP intervention in Wike, Fubara brouhaha

PDP is set to hold a crucial meeting in Abuja regarding in connection with the crisis that erupted in Rivers state. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Legit.ng gathered that the meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at Akwa Ibom State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, by 3:00 p.m.

As reported by Daily Independent, the governors under the platform of the PDP Governors’ Forum, it was gathered are holding an emergency meeting to further avert political chaos in Rivers state.

Why PDP is calling for an emergency meeting explained

Speaking on the development, a PDP-GF member, who pleaded anonymity, said:

“As a Forum (PDP-GF), we must act fast to ensure that this crisis doesn’t go out of hands as such will not be to the benefit of anybody.”

The source also disclosed that the November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States will also be discussed at the meeting and other issues of national importance, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Edward Clark reveals who Wike plans to install as Rivers governor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, has accused Nyesom Wike, of plotting to replace Governor Fubara with another Ikwerre man.

Clark said Wike plans to impeach Fubara, force his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu to resign and install the Speaker of the House of Assembly as Rivers governor.

This was contained in a statement issued by the elder statesman on Monday, October 30.

Fubara reacts to impeachment plot: “I have committed no offence”

The governor insisted he had not committed any offence to warrant impeachment by the members of the Rivers state House of Assembly.

Fubara, who assured the people of the state of getting the dividends of democracy, said he would speak on the matter at the appropriate time.

