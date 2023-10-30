Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has been accused of plotting to install another Ikwere man as Rivers state governor

The leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, said Wike is behind the plot to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara

Clark said Wike plans to impeach Fubara and force the deputy governor, Professor Ngozi Odu to resign

River state, Port Harcourt - The leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, has accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, of plotting to replace Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara with another Ikwerre man.

Clark said Wike plans to impeach Fubara, force his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu to resign and install the Speaker of the House of Assembly as Rivers governor, Daily Trust reported

This was contained in a statement issued by the elder statesman on Monday, October 30.

“I have been greatly disturbed by the reported developments in Rivers State in the last 24 hours. I have been reliably informed that there is a plot to unlawfully remove the Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Siminalaye Fubara, who has spent only about 5 months in office.

“I understand the sad episode is being orchestrated by the immediate past Governor of Rivers State and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr Nyesom Wike. And that the intention is to remove the Governor, force his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu to resign, and install the Speaker of the House of Assembly, another Ikwerre person as the governor of the state.”

Clark urges Tinubu to caution Wike

According to The Nation, Clark said they won’t allow Wike to have his way and urged President Bola Tinubu to call Wike and security agencies in the state to order.

“Let me warn strongly, we won’t allow that to happen. President Bola Tinubu must call Nyesom Wike and the security agencies in Rivers State to order, to avert any untold crisis in Rivers State.

“The consequences would be dire for the stability of the region and the national economy.

How Wike wants to use lawmakers to impeach Gov Fubara, Atiku's aide alleges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Abdul Rasheeth, a media aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, revealed that Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Wike, have been in a heated feud over the past week.

He recounted how Governor Fubara almost resigned from the governorship seat due to the gravity of his feud with Wike.

Fubara reacts to impeachment plot: “I have committed no offence”

The governor insisted he had not committed any offence to warrant impeachment by the members of the Rivers state House of Assembly.

Fubara, who assured the people of the state of getting the dividends of democracy, said he would speak on the matter at the appropriate time.

