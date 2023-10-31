The political crisis in Rivers state has continued to generate mixed reactions from state actors in Nigeria's polity

An aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has urged the Rivers state number one man, Governor Siminalayi Fubara not to give in to threats and actions by his predecessor

Daniel Bwala urged Fubara to use his powers as governor to fight against Nyesom Wike and charged him to ask President Bola Tinubu to sack the FCT minister

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and an aide to Atiku Abubakar, has asked Governor Siminalayi Fubara, to use the full weight of his executive power to run his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, out of Rivers State.

Atiku's aide sends words of wisdom to Governor Fubara, Tinubu

He made this assertion in a series of tweets posted on his X page (formerly Twitter) on Monday, October 30.

Bwala urged Fubara not to be weak in this critical time, revealing how he should handle the crisis by fighting against the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Wike.

The PDP chieftain also called the attention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the ongoing crisis, warning him to be extremely careful so that Wike would not ruin his government.

Part of the tweet sighted by Legit.ng Tuesday, October 31, reads thus:

"Sim Fubara should use the full weight of his executive powers to run Wike out of town. Our democracy does not recognize authoritarianism. The person voted as the executive Governor and Chief security officer of Rivers State is Fubara. @officialABAT is urged to be extremely careful with Wike before Wike ruins his government’s image both locally and internationally. PBAT should sack Wike without delay."

"Tell Tinubu to sack Wike", Atiku's aide urge Fubara

Not stopping there, Bwala also directed Fubara to demolish Wike's properties not on the original masterplan in Rivers state, urging him also to write Tinubu, and demand for the minister's sack.

See his tweet below:

"Thank you Fubara for using your full weight of executive powers to stamp your authority. The next step is to write ⁦@officialABAT⁩ withdrawing Wike as minister representing Rivers State. Also don’t forget to demolish any of his properties not on the original master plan."

This got many talking on the social media platform, X.

