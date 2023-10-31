The political crisis in Rivers state, Port Harcourt has led to the development of recent issues Governors-elect have with their predecessors and godfathers.

It has become a norm in Nigerian politics for incumbent governors to fall out with their godfathers believed to have played key roles in their emergence, but only a few would have predicted things would go sour between the former Governor of Rivers state and minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and his preferred successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Barely five months after Fubara took over from Wike on Monday, May 29, the alleged strained relationship between the duo was in the full glare of publicity on Sunday night, October 29.

This is as the hallowed chamber of the state House of Assembly was set ablaze in a reported move to thwart an impeachment plot against Governor Fubara.

The crisis then became full-blown by Monday morning, October 30, as the governor stormed the Assembly and confirmed the development as well as raised the alarm of a threat to his life even by security agencies.

Amid rumours of an impending impeachment process against Governor Fubara, the state lawmakers on Monday, October 30, removed its leader, Edison Ehie, a strong supporter of Governor Fubara.

While the drama unfolding in Rivers is quite intriguing, it is not unusual. Wike had towed a similar path with his predecessor and former boss, ex-governor Rotimi Amaechi.

Rabiu Kwankwaso vs Abdullahi Ganduje

For many years, the former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and flagbearer of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 presidential election was in the good books of his successor, ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, now chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ganduje was twice deputy governor to Kwankwaso from 1999 to 2003 and 2011 to 2015. Between 2003 and 2007 when Kwankwako was Minister of Defence, Ganduje worked closely with him as their relationship grew stronger.

But things fell apart between them shortly after Ganduje assumed office in 2015 and sent his list of cabinet members to the state House of Assembly for confirmation. Many of Kwankwaso’s loyalists complained bitterly that Ganduje shut them out.

Bola Tinubu vs Akinwunmi Ambode

Since he left office as the Lagos State Governor in 2007, after serving two terms, and handed over power to Former governor Babatunde Raji Fashola, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has become a formidable force that determines the compass of the state’s political leadership.

Things went sour between former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, and Tinubu in the buildup to the 2019 governorship poll when he sought to be re-elected. He was said to have wronged the party leadership popularly known as Lagos State Governing Advisory Council (GAC) which Tinubu aligned with.

Ambode was almost completely out of the radar in the scheme of things after he left office, due to his severed relationship with Tinubu.

Meanwhile Tinubu installed a total of ten Governors in Lagos, the Southwest, South-South, and North-central, including Fashola, Aregbesola, Amosun, Ajimobi, Fayemi, Oshiomhole, Abiodun, Oyetola, AbdulRazaq, and Ambode. He did not install Akeredolu, but he anointed him.

Of the ten governors he installed and the eleventh he anointed, none of them turned against him except Ambode, and after he unseated Ambode, he and Ambode reconciled.

Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole vs Godwin Obaseki

Meanwhile, the current governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki also had a disagreement with his predecessor and political boss, Senator Adams Oshiomhole.

Obaseki was a key cabinet member of the Oshiomhole-led government and had his “blessings” to emerge as Edo governor in 2016 under the APC.

However, Obaseki and Oshiomhole later fought as the former defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in an attempt to achieve his second term bid after he was disqualified from participating in the APC primaries.

Oshiomhole, who was said to have masterminded Obaseki’s disqualification following in the wake of their running battle, backed Osagie Ize-Iyamu, but Obaseki eventually won and PDP became the ruling party in Edo state at the moment.

Peter Odili vs Rotimi Amaechi

Former governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili, in 2014, said that he regretted working for Governor Rotimi Amaechi to emerge governor of the state.

He alleged that Governor Amaechi dismantled structures that the founding fathers of the PDP had in the state when he assumed office.

Amaechi was the governor between 2007 and 2015. He was a strong ally and a political godson to Odili.

Odili, who regretted supporting Amaechi for governor said:

"With all the best intentions, we supported his political career and ambition. We thought we did what was best for the state. One thing is clear, we have accepted our mistake and we are determined to correct it in 2015."

This move by Amaechi birthed the romance between Wike and Odili, leading to his emergence as Rivers governor.

Lawmakers elect new Speaker in Rivers state, Fubara reacts

Meanwhile, members of the Rivers House of Assembly loyal to the embattled state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, have elected a new speaker, Ehie Edison.

Edison, who was earlier suspended as the majority leader of the House by the anti-Fubara lawmakers, was elected the speaker after a sitting held in Government House.

26 members of the House sat and elected Edison as the new Speaker, however, Governor Fubara swiftly congratulated his key ally.

Fubara: 'Constitutional crisis looms in Rivers', lawyer

Legit.ng also reported that constitutional lawyer, Barrister Festus Ogun, said the Rivers state House of Assembly cannot remove Governor Fubara on Monday, October 30.

Ogun who said this via his known X (formerly Twitter) handle said he foresees a constitutional crisis happening in Rivers state. According to the legal practitioner, Governor Fubara cannot even be suspended “pending the process of impeachment”.

