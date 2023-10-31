President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been advised to watch his back and beware of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike

Ex-deputy spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, gave this advice following the current crisis in Rivers State

Frank urged President Tinubu to dismiss Wike as Minister before he became a bone of contention for his administration

FCT, Abuja - Former spokesperson of the APC, Comrade Timi Frank, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to promptly dismiss the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Frank, in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, October 31, accused Wike of orchestrating a scheme to impeach Rivers State Governor Siminilaye Fubara.

The ex-APC chieftain strongly criticised the police's actions, including the use of tear gas and water on Governor Fubara, who holds the responsibility of the state's chief security officer.

He also called on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to immediately replace the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State due to the apparent bias of the police force against the duly elected Governor.

Frank emphasised the necessity of Wike's removal to prevent him from tarnishing Tinubu's government and damaging the APC's reputation.

He said said:

“By the time Tinubu will realize it, it will be too late because Wike would have destroyed his government to make way for him to contest the post of President in 2027.

“...He has started preparation for 2027 presidency. So he's very desperate and he will do everything to please Tinubu but at the same time he is going to destroy the government if they do not call him to order.

“If Wike loves Tinubu and believes in his administration, let him officially join the APC and become a card-carrying member of the party.

State governors urged to rally round for Gov Fubara

As the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, Frank urged governors from various political parties to rally behind their Rivers State counterparts in his efforts to combat Wike's authoritarian rule and political dominance in Rivers State.

Frank encouraged Governor Fubara to remain steadfast in countering Wike's schemes, expressing his belief that, ultimately, goodness would prevail over darkness.

He also called on Fubara to engage with the people of Rivers State, regardless of their political affiliations, to foster genuine reconciliation and support, aiming to promote peace in the state.

Frank further implored Nigerians, especially the residents of Rivers State, not to allow Wike to provoke a crisis in the state, and he urged them to stand firm against Wike's autocratic tendencies in Rivers.

Wike trying to become Another Tinubu, Says Dele Momodu

Meanwhile, the feud between Governor Sim Fubara and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has begun to attract top reactions.

Netizens have tagged Wike's action against Governor Fubara as an act of godfatherism allegedly practised in Lagos State by President Bola Tinubu.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, agreed to this assertion and even dug up a report where Wike preached against it.

