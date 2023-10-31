The feud between Governor Sim Fubara and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has begun to attract top reactions

Netizens have tagged Wike's action against Governor Fubara as an act of godfatherism allegedly practised in Lagos State by President Bola Tinubu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, agreed to this assertion and even dug up a report where Wike preached against it

Chieftain of PDP, Dele Momodu, has weighed into the ongoing crisis in Rivers State between the incumbent governor, Sim Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

It is believed that Wike has been pitching the Rivers State House of Assembly against Governor Fubara, who has reportedly been served an impeachment notice.

Background of Fubara, Wike feud

It was also gathered that the feud escalated when the House majority leader, Hon. Edison Ehie, a loyalist of the incumbent, was stripped of his position and suspended from the parliament.

However, it is not clear the main reason for their feud, but sources have linked it to what might be called a godfather and godson rift.

Reacting to this development, Chief Momodu concorded to a post on X which labelled Wike as trying to play a godfather role in Rivers State as allegedly likened to President Bola Tinubu in Lagos State.

The post reads:

"What is Wike trying to become in Nigeria? Another Tinubu???"

How Wike advised Ambode against Tinubu in 2018

Meanwhile, Momodu went further to dig up a publication by Sahara Reporters dated September 20, 2018.

In this report, Wike, who was the governor of Rivers State at the time, told his colleague Akinwunmi Ambode, who was the Lagos State governor at the time, to resist godfatherism.

Wike said:

"If it is correct that the godfather is against Ambode, I will tell him (Ambode) to resist it. I will tell him to promote the interest of his state. Godfatherism is not good. It negates development."

Meanwhile, Momodu described the feud between Wike and Fubara as unfortunate.

He wrote:

"Very sad and unfortunate, only one man wants to control Abuja and Rivers simultaneously."

