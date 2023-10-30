The Supreme Court on Thursday, October 26, dismissed the appeal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its flagbearer in the February 25 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, over lack of merit.

Atiku and his counterpart in the Labour Party, Peter Obi, have appealed the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), which dismissed their petitions and upheld the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election.

See names of PDP leaders who have dump party after Atiku's defeat at Supreme Court

Source: Twitter

Why Supreme Court dismissed PDP, Atiku's appeals against President Tinubu

But the apex court ruled that the appeals of the oppositions over claims of the violations of the electoral law, fraud and ineligibility of President Tinubu to contest as president did not have merit.

However, the loss of the PDP and Atiku at the Supreme Court appeared to have plunged the party into a deeper crisis as prominent members, including Senators, started dumping the opposition and switching camps.

Three days after the apex court verdict, two senators, a ]former House of Representatives member, and top stakeholders have reportedly dumped and switched camp from the PDP.

Below is the list of top PDP chieftains who have dumped or switched camps within three days of the Supreme Court ruling:

Senator Ayo Akinyelure led over 2000 PDP members to APC in Ondo

Ayo Akinyelure leads 2000 PDP members to APC in Ondo

Source: Twitter

Over the weekend, it was reported that Senator Ayo Akinyelure, who resigned from the PDP in May, led over 2000 opposition members to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is a big shake-up for the PDP, which needs help to get it right in terms of leadership to put its house in order.

Senator Obinna Ogba from Ebonyi resigned his membership in PDP

Senator Obinna Ogba dumps PDP in Ebonyi State

Source: UGC

The PDP also suffered a similar implosion in Ebonyi when Senator Obinna Ogba left the party while thanking the opposition for contributing to his political career.

Ogba, who represented Ebonyi Central District between 2015 and 2023, disclosed his decision in his resignation letter dated Friday, October 27, a day after the Supreme Court struck out the PDP and Atiku's appeal.

Ex-Reps member Livinus Makwe and other top members dump PDP in Ebonyi

The implosion of the PDP in Ebonyi did not stop with Senator Ogba, as former House of Representative member Livinus Makwe also dumped the party in the same manner the Senator, as well as top chieftains of the PDP.

Makwe, who represented the Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo federal constituency from 2019 to 2023, announced his resignation from the party on Friday, citing personal reasons.

Six LG Chairmen PDP chieftains resigned

Six other local government chairmen followed Ogba and Makwe's resignation from the PDP in the state.

They are:

S/N Names of PDP Council Chairmen Local Governments 1 Agbom Friday Ezza South 2 Nwofe Philip Don Izzi 3 Nwobasi Ude Chizoba Ohaozara 4 Chukwu Micheal Ivo 5 Ifere Sunday Bright lkwo 6 Ndukwe Orji Okam Afikpo South

Other PDP chieftains who resigned from the party in Ebonyi

The tsunami also extended to other chieftains of the PDP in Ebonyi as about four top officials resigned from the party.

S/N Names of PDP Chieftains Their Positions in PDP 1 James Alaka State Organising Secretary 2 Ebeh Kingsley Zonal Youth Leader 3 Uchenna Nwafor former Zonal Auditor Southeast 4 Samuel Onyeleke Zonal Youth Leader, Ebonyi North

