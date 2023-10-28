The Lamidi Apapa-led Labour Party faction has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his Supreme Court's victory

Abayomi Arabambi, the spokesperson of the faction, in a statement on Saturday, said the victory of Tinubu is a well-deserved one

Arabambi then mocked Peter Obi, adding that his appeals did not take the Supreme Court justices to thrash out

Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party's faction led by Lamidi Apapa has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his victory at the Supreme Court.

According to The Punch, the factional Labour Party urged President Tinubu to be magnanimous in victory and expressed its readiness to be part of the new administration.

Labour Party faction congratulates Tinubu Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

LP faction mocks Peter Obi over his defeat at Supreme Court

The Labour Party faction then mocked its presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, adding that its petition did not take the Supreme Court justices up to two hours to be struck out.

Recall that the Supreme Court on Thursday, October 26, dismissed Peter Obi and his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar's appeals against President Bola Tinubu's victory in the 2023 presidential election.

In a reaction to the apex court ruling on Saturday, October 28, Abayomi Arabambi, the spokesperson of the Labour Party faction, said the victory of President Tinubu was well deserved.

LP faction urges Tinubu to be magnanimous in victory

The Statement reads in part:

“The victory has now settled all the controversies that arose from the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections. We hope that the President will be magnanimous in victory by inviting the Labour Party leadership as a partner in the progress of his all-inclusive government of national unity.

“While we in the LP appeal to the losers, especially the PDP presidential candidate, to toe the path of patriotism as a democrat, we urge the winner to be more magnanimous in victory since the government is for us all."

Source: Legit.ng