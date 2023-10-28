The PDP has said that its flagbearer in the February 25 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, would address a press conference on Monday

According to a press statement on Saturday, the former vice president would address issues bordering on national concerns at the world press conference

Atiku would be speaking a week after the Supreme Court dismissed his appeal against the ruling of the PEPC that upheld the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election

Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, is set to address a world press conference on Monday, October 30.

This was disclosed in a statement by the PDP on its official Twitter page on Saturday, October 2, adding that the former vice president will address some serious important national issues.

Atiku speaks at world press conference on Monday Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

Atiku travels to US to defend his allegation against President Tinubu

Atiku's latest world press conference is coming exactly a week after his appeal to challenge the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 general election was thrown out over the failure to follow technical guidelines.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Earlier, Atiku's appeal against the victory of Tinubu in the election at the Presidential Election petition Court (PEPC) was thrown out over lack of evidence.

To justify his allegation of forgery case against President Tinubu, Atiku travel to the United States to seek court injunction to compel the president's alma Mata, Chicago State University, to make the president's academic record of Tinubu and his prayer was granted by a court in Illinois.

Supreme Court throws out Atiku's evidence against President Tinubu

But his evidences were thrown out by the Nigeria's Supreme Court for failure to follow the laid down rule, most especially from his lawyer.

Five days after the Supreme Court ruling, the PDP announced that the former vice president woyld address Nigerians. They aid:

"The Presidential Candidate of our great Party, the @OfficialPDPNig, in the February 25, 2023 Presidential election and former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, GCON, Wazirin Adamawa, @atiku will address a crucial Press Conference on issues of serious importance to the Nation."

See the tweet here:

Supreme Court: Sponsoring candidates, other things Atiku can do in PDP

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Supreme Court, on Thursday, October 26, truncated the dream of Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, of becoming the Nigerian president.

Atiku's 30-year journey of becoming the number one citizen of Nigeria suffered his latest defeat at the ballot box and the court, making the former vice president come, see and fail to conquer as the apex court stroke out his petition for lack of merit.

Source: Legit.ng