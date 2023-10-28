Peter Obi's supporter and member of the Labour Party, Akin Olaoye, has received attacks from the Obidients movement

Olaoye wrote on the outcome of the Supreme Court verdict, called on his fellow comrades to come together and plan ahead of 2027 then congratulated President Tinubu

Some of the supporters said Olaoye could not be trusted while others alleged that he congratulated President Tinubu because they were kinsmen together

The Supreme Court verdict that dismissed the appeal of Peter Obi against the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), which affirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election, has divided the Labour Party candidate's camp.

Akin Olaoye, a strong supporter of Peter Obi, on Saturday, October 28, took to his Twitter page to address his fellow Obidients (Peter Obi's supporters and encourage them to remain resolute as they work ahead for the next election.

However, Olaoye believed the apex court was the final spot of their struggle to ensure that their candidate became the number one citizen of Nigeria, but since the court ruled in favour of Tinubu, he urged them to move on but congratulated the president.

How Peter Obi's supporters react to Supreme Court ruling

The Labour Party's supporter was then knocked and condemned by his fellow comrade for congratulation President Tinubu. See their reactions below:

One of the supporters with the handle @Mr__Truth_ said Olaoye was congratulating Tinubu because they are both from the Southwest. He said:

"It seems you have this tweet ready for long time just waiting for this time to drop it anyway I am not surprised Tinubu na your brother so I don't expect otherwise, anyway unah well done".

Another comrade with the handle, @Ginikachukwumu, said Olaoye should not have congratulated President Tinubu. He tweeted:

"No be only congratulations. You spoilt a beautiful piece with that last part. Polite or not bros it was not necessary. Not congratulating him does not in any way make you impolite. A man must believe and stand for something to the end or he stands for nothing."

Another Obidient with the handle, @emekene, described the congratulatory part as an excreta on his epistle. He said:

"You just shit on this lovely writeup with the last part "congratulations Tinubu".

On his part, Johnson said he rejected Tinubu as his president and wondered why Olaoye would move on so fast. He said:

"Want to say many things to you but I no even get the strength. Chief Tinubu isn’t my president. If you accept him that’s your business. You people move on and forget too fast hence no one is willing to sacrifice much for this country. I most times regret why I’m born in Nigeria."

Uche said the post is a testament that Olaye can't be trusted. His tweet reads:

"This tweet here proves everything people have been saying about you, you can’t be trusted!"

"Rejecting Tinubu as president is now treasonable": Omokri tells Obi supporters

Legit.ng earlier reported that Reno Omokri, the PDP chieftain, has said the claims by some supporters of Peter Obi of the Labour Party that President Bola Tinubu is not their president is a treasonable crime.

Omokri's comment followed the claim by some Obi's supporters, including Aisha Yesufu and Chimamanda Adichie, who believe the former Anambra governor was their president.

Yesufu and Adichie have made the claims separately, but Omokri maintained that rejecting Tinubu as President after the Supreme Court declared him as one is unconstitutional and treasonable.

