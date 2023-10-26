FCT minister Nyesom Wike disclosed that he was at the Supreme Court not in support of the APC but as a Nigerian seeking the growth of the nation

Wike went to the Bola Tinubu's office alongside APC chieftains to congratulate him on his landmark victory at the Supreme Court on Thursday, October 26

Not stopping there, Wike hosted the Rivers state APC and confirmed to them that he would vote for Tinubu again in the 2027 presidential election

FCT, Abuja - The minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Nyesom Wike, has pledged to mobilize electoral support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the next election, saying those who scored 2,000 in the 2023 elections would score next to nothing in 2027.

Wike speaks on voting for Tinubu in 2027 election, taunts Atiku Abubakar

The minister made the declaration on Thursday in Abuja, while playing host to leaders of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) from Rivers State, led by the national vice chairman, South-South, Victor Giadom.

Wike also said he had no regrets about supporting President Tinubu in the last general election because he was out to ensure equity and justice, adding that he owes no one an apology, Vanguard reported.

Promising to carry the Rivers APC and all Nigerians along, the minister said he would never discriminate against anyone on the basis of religion, ethnicity or political affiliations.

Wike said:

“I am sure in the next election, those who scored 2,000 would not get 50 votes again because we have nothing to give anybody again because our votes would go for President Bola Tinubu.”

This statement by Wike will further fuel the internal crisis in the PDP, especially in Atiku Abubakar's camp, and heighten the call for his suspension from the opposition party.

