The minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris addressed a press conference on recent developments in the country at the National Press Centre, Abuja

Idris said the conference was put together in the aftermath of the rulings by the Supreme Court on Thursday, October 26

The judgement laid to rest the petitions filed regarding the 2023 presidential election that brought President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to power

FCT, Abuja - The federal government on Friday, October 27, outlined some of the efforts the Bola Tinubu administration is making to make Nigeria a better country.

The FG assured citizens that they would reap long-term benefits if they showed confidence in 'the reform process' of the incumbent government.

FG says it is time for everyone to come together and move forward following the Supreme Court's verdict. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

'Tinubu will be President for all Nigerians'

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, disclosed the government's efforts at a press conference following the Supreme Court's rulings on the 2023 presidential election petitions.

Alhaji Idris said:

Alhaji Idris said:

"I will go on to outline some of the efforts so far, in the short and medium-term, to make life better for all Nigerians, even as we await the longer-term benefits of our reforms.

A provisional wage increment of N35,000 monthly for six months, to enhance federal minimum wage, without causing undue inflation. Establishment of an Infrastructure Support Fund for States to invest in critical areas that will create an enabling environment for businesses Launch of a 100 Billion Naira CNG bus rollout programme, to deliver CNG-powered buses, and establishment of a Presidential Committee to drive implementation. Since he assumed office, the President has signed no fewer than five Executive Orders, aimed at improving Nigeria’s business and fiscal environment, and increasing foreign exchange supply. Establishment of a Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform Committee to reform the tax system while also reducing tax burden on Nigerians. The Committee has this week presented its first set of reform proposals to the President, and Nigerians can rest assured that they will be implemented. I must emphasise that one of the primary mandates of the Committee is to reduce the tax burdens and complications faced by Nigerians. We are finalising the process for payment of a Cash Transfer of N25,000 monthly to 15 million of the poorest and most vulnerable households in Nigeria, for three months. A presidential directive for the release of 200,000 Metric Tonnes of grains from strategic reserves to households across the 36 states and FCT to moderate prices, and 225,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer, seedlings and other inputs to farmers. An access-to-credit programme for startups and MSMEs, that will be launched soon: providing N50 billion in Conditional Grants to 1 million nano-businesses across Nigeria between now and March 2024; and a new single-digit interest-rate Fund to provide N75 billion to support manufacturing enterprises; among others. We have launched the 3MTT programme that aims to develop 3 million technical talents by 2025, in line with the President’s vision for making Nigeria a global hub for digital jobs. In just two weeks since it was launched, close to 500,000 applications have been received from across Nigeria. Still in line with the jobs agenda, we have recently launched the National Talent Export Programme (NATEP), to create one million service-export jobs over the next 5 years, and make Nigeria a global business outsourcing hub; and have also launched the Nigeria Artificial Intelligence Research Scheme, to provide funding for Nigerian startups and researchers working in the area of Artificial Intelligence. By January 2024, we will be rolling out the new Federal student loan program that was announced a few months ago.

