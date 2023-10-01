A chieftain of the ruling APC has lauded the president's choice of key appointments in his cabinet

In his reaction to the claims that President Bola Tinubu is giving key appointments to selected individuals from the Yoruba race, Mr Francis Okoye stated that Former President Muhammadu Buhari did the same

According to Mr Okoye, anyone appointed to such a position in the country would pick individuals from his or her tribe, region and ethnicity

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the ruling APC has thrown its weight behind the choice of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's appointments.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Sunday, October 1st, the convener of APC South-East Coalition, Francis Okoye, queried the assertion that Tinubu is assigning major positions to strong individuals from his ethnic group.

He described as untrue that Tinubu is favouring selected persons from the southwestern region, the Yoruba to be precise, in key ministries and organisations.

Mr Okoye noted that former President Muhamamdu Buhari did the same thing during his tenure: he appointed more of his ethnic race, and it is expected of Tinubu to do so; however, balance should be prioritised.

"Politics is about carrying your people along. President Buhari was a Fulani northerner and most of the critical appointments he made while in office favoured his people. So it is not out of place for President Tinubu who is a southern Yoruba man to favour his people the more.

"If I am elected president today, I will do the same thing for my southern Igbo people."

"Let the president spread the appointment" - APC chieftain tells Tinubu

Speaking further, Okoye urged the president to apply caution in his choice of appointments going forward.

He stressed that the need for the federal character to be prioritised is key but more importantly, the president needs to spread the appointments to other regions in the country.

His words:

"I will caution that Federal Character should not be thrown overboard on the altar of ethnic chauvinism. Let the President spread the appointment, particularly we in the South East are already murmuring of being left behind, going by the appointments made so far. So More Igbos should be appointed to the Government."

"There are rooms for more appointments", Oyo APC chieftain reveals

However, Wasiu Olawale Sadare, the Oyo state All Progressives Congress (APC) spokesman differed from the criticism on the appointments made by Tinubu so far.

He noted that the administration is still young and there is room for more appointments to be made in Tinubu's cabinet; warning against the promotion of tribalism and disunity in the country, Mr Sadare insisted "everyone is equal and important".

"I do not share this erroneous belief more so, the administration is still young and there are rooms for many more appointments to be made by the President. No Nigerian is more Nigerian than the other and it is important we eschew any divisive instincts or tendencies in our quest to rebuild this country," he opined.

