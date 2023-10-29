Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday afternoon, October 29, received the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Scholz, who arrived at the Villa’s forecourt at 03:40 pm (local time), is visiting Nigeria for the first time since assuming office in December 2021, The Punch reported.

The chancellor, who is on a two-day visit to Nigeria, is reportedly accompanied by a delegation of high-ranking German business people including Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of some of the highest-valued companies in the country as well as by a cultural delegation, a report by Channels Television said.

Scholz had met with Tinubu at the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, in September.

Per Vanguard newspaper, Scholz will meet with ECOWAS Commission President Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, representatives of Nigerian civil society, and Nigerian start-up entrepreneurs. He will also open a Nigeria-German Business Conference and take part in a tour of Lagos.

