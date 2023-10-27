Former President Goodluck Jonathan has visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja

The visit comes 24 hours after the Supreme Court upheld Tinubu’s election in the keenly contested February 25, 2023 presidential poll

Jonathan could be seen in a video congratulating President Tinubu on the Supreme Court’s verdict

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received former President Goodluck Jonathan at the state house.

A video of Jonathan's visit to President Tinubu was shared by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on its verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Friday, October 27.

Jonathan greets Tinubu. Photo credits: Goodluck Jonathan, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Jonathan meets Tinubu after Supreme Court's judgement

Jonathan could be heard congratulating Tinubu in the 28-second clip.

The visit comes a day after the Supreme Court ratified Tinubu's win in the February 2023 presidential election.

Legit.ng reports that Jonathan stepped away from active politics in 2020 and has since focused on elder statesman's role.

Supreme Court: Tinubu speaks after victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu said the Supreme Court’s judgement which affirmed his electoral victory will “put a stop to trials in the media and public space”.

Tinubu stated this while addressing the media moments after the apex court dismissed the opposition candidates’ appeals and upheld his victory in the February poll.

PDP reacts as Supreme Court dismisses case

Legit.ng also reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it is appalled by the judgement of the Supreme Court in the petition filed by its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

In a statement signed by Debo Ologunagba, PDP spokesperson, the main opposition party alleged that the apex court has failed Nigerians.

'Show you're patriots': Keyamo to Atiku, Obi

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that Festus Keyamo (SAN), the minister of aviation and aerospace development, told Atiku and Peter Obi to call President Tinubu and congratulate him after the Supreme Court affirmed his election win.

Telephoning President Tinubu, Keyamo said, will show that the opposition leaders are “true patriots”.

Source: Legit.ng